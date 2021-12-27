BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Administrators at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital can breathe a little easier knowing that area residents handily met their request to pass Measure H, a parcel tax that permanently collects $60.52 annually from property owners.
Ballots went out in mid-November, backed by a $175,000 campaign sponsored by the nonprofit San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation, and voting concluded Dec. 14 with 9,706 yes votes, with 3,868 residents hoping the measure would fail.
“We are elated with the preliminary vote counts announced by the Registrar of Voters,” says San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Healthcare District Chairman Dennis Tankersly. “We’re grateful to our community, and optimistic that once every vote is counted, Measure H will land in the win column,” though cautioned that ballots are still being counted.
George Moyer, president of the foundation, expressed his gratitude.
“The passage of Measure H is so great, it is hard to put into words. Many people never quite understood the need for continuing the fee. In fact, many thought this was an entirely new tax, not knowing it has actually been in place for 20 years for the sole purpose of supporting the hospital’s emergency room service.
“Thankfully enough residents understand the issue,” Moyer says. “The funds generated from Measure H ensures that the hospital will be able to provide excellent 24-hour emergency services to Pass area residents for years to come.”
Measure H provides funding for the hospital’s emergency room only, and cannot be used elsewhere in its budget or for additional capital campaigns.
Measure H replaces a $49 Measure D parcel tax, originally passed in 2001 and extended in 2011, which expires in June 2022.
