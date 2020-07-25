San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital has acquired six ventilators in the past few weeks, courtesy of a donation through the nonprofit San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation.
An announcement was made during the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District’s July 7 meeting that the foundation had donated $168,652.04 to cover the cost of the equipment, as the hospital readies itself to meet the demand of a potential influx of coronavirus patients.
Ventilators delivers breaths of oxygen to patients that cannot breathe on their own.
The six Bellavista 1000 ventilators can be used on more than one patient at a time, according to Chief Information Officer Holly Yonemoto.
“The foundation was excited to purchases these new, much-needed ventilators,” says foundation President George Moyer. “During this time of uncertainty, it’s comforting to know that equipment that the foundation purchased is being used immediately to help with patient care.”
While the hospital refers questions regarding coronavirus cases to the county, spokeswoman Holly Yonemoto noted in a message to the Record Gazette that “We, as all local hospitals, have a surge that has gotten us all to capacity” and giving medical workers a chance to respond accordingly as cases come in, “as many are working overtime to care for our community here at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.”
Chief Nursing Officer Pat Brown was happy to add them to the hospital’s inventory of 15, which includes some that are leased.
“Like other hospitals in the area, we have been experiencing periodic surges in the number of hospitalized patients, some with COVID-19,” Brown says. “These patients require stringent isolation procedures and a lot of specialized care.”
She credited the dedication of her hospital’s staff for “being able to meet the needs of all our patients during these trying times.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
