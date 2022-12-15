San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (“SGMH”) announced Wednesday, Dec. 7, that it is mailing notification letters to patients whose information was involved in a data security incident.
On Nov. 10, SGMH identified unusual activity within its computer network. SGMH immediately initiated its incident response protocols, which included isolating and shutting off select systems. SGMH also began an investigation with the assistance of a third-party forensic firm. The investigation determined that an unauthorized party accessed SMGH’s network between Oct. 29 and Nov. 10, and, during that time, copied some of the documents on its system. On Nov. 14, SGMH learned that some of those documents contained patient information.
As SGMH’s investigation is ongoing, SGMH does not yet know the content of the remaining documents potentially involved in this incident. However, at this time, SGMH has identified documents containing patient names, addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers, visit ID numbers, and/or clinical information, such as dates of service, provider names, and/or department names. In some instances, patients’ Social Security numbers, drivers’ license numbers, financial account information, and/or health insurance information may have also been reflected in the documents involved.
On Dec. 7 SGMH began mailing notification letters to individuals whose information was contained in the documents initially identified. Upon completion of its ongoing review, SGMH will mail notification letters to additional individuals whose information is contained in the affected documents and for whom it has sufficient contact information. SGMH has also established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident, available at (855) 504-4431, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For those whose Social Security numbers and/or drivers’ license numbers are identified in the affected documents, SGMH will offer complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.
SGMH also notes that it is always a good idea to review the statements patients receive from their healthcare providers and health insurers. If patients see services that they did not receive, they should contact the provider or insurer immediately.
To help prevent something like this from happening again, SGMH has implemented additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its IT system.
Additional information is available on SGMH’s website at sgmh.org.
