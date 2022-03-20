BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has just donated one of the largest monetary gifts given to a regional nonprofit in recent memory.
During a special ceremony attended by a crowd of dignitaries, Tribal Chairman Charles Martin announced Morongo’s gift of $5.6 million to the nonprofit San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation to help the organization fund a highly needed stroke center at the hospital.
His announcement received a standing ovation.
“For the past few years the foundation has overcome monumental challenges,” Martin said. “The hospital has done an amazing job navigating these difficult times.”
He commended the efforts of his predecessor Robert Martin in getting the tribe on track to make such a contribution, and lauded the fact that patients will no longer have to risk the crucial time necessary for critical treatment of strokes by driving at least a half-hour outside the Pass area to seek help.
“The tribe is grateful to build this partnership with the foundation, and grateful to be giving back to this community,” Martin said.
Hospital foundation President Randy Robbins told guests “This is an exciting day for us at the hospital, celebrating the generosity of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. This will change the face of healthcare, and our capabilities.”
The foundation was incorporated in 1983. In that time, the foundation has funded over $8 million for hospital programs and equipment.
“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the foundation’s 40th anniversary,” Robbins said.
According to Robbins, the foundation’s largest donation prior to the ceremony held the morning of March 16 in a large tent set up in the parking lot closest to the main entrance of the hospital, was $197,000.
Morongo’s $5.6 million gift far surpassed that, making it the single largest gift ever from any donor to the foundation.
At the event, County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree and Beaumont Mayor Lloyd White made remarks.
Hospital board Chairwoman Susan DiBiasi remarked “I’m excited to see our stroke center taking place,” explaining that doing so fulfills a top priority expressed by stakeholders participating in a recent survey of the hospital’s needs.
DiBiasi thanked the tribe for its ongoing support of the hospital.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Healthcare District Chairman Dennis Tankersly said “Thank you for this amazing gift,” and reiterated the relief Pass area stroke victims will soon have knowing they will no longer need to drive too far for lifesaving care.
Hospital CEO Steve Barron declared “This would not be happening without this gift,” since the hospital and its supporting foundation simply did not have those kinds of funds, despite their realization that a stroke center was a high priority for the Pass area.
Barron pointed out “This isn’t the first gift” Morongo has provided to the hospital, acknowledging the tribe’s support of the property tax Measure H, and funding for the construction of the hospital’s helipad, among other ventures.
“In supporting us, they’re really supporting our community,” Barron said. “This allows us to build a room for an MRI and have a back-up CT scanner. These pieces of equipment benefit patients beyond a stroke center.”
Morongo’s contribution will enable the foundation to pay for two computerized tomography scanners, a new magnetic resonance imaging machine, as well as a new building to house it; and the foundation will be able to purchase a new gamma camera, and upgrade the hospital’s stroke facility’s digital radiography rooms and older pieces of equipment, helping the hospital become a certified stroke center.
Dr. Karan Singh, the hospital’s chief medical officer, explained that when it comes to a patient experiencing a stroke, “Time is of the essence.”
“This gift definitely touched my heart. When I started here five years ago, I struck gold with the people who work here, and with the people in this community. These past few years have been tough,” Singh said. “There’s been a lot of loss and personal sacrifice. Your gift is a beacon of hope, and will allow us to recruit new physicians and the next generation of nurses who want to take care of our community. Your gift gives us strength.”
