Hospital crosses fingers for more funding, and vaccines

During the Dec. 1 meeting of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s board of directors, CEO Steve Barron offered some wary insight as to the challenges the hospital’s staff and administrators face—from front line employees working long hours without days off, to a lack of sufficient funding from the federal government to adequately budget for staffing prior to the current resurgence in coronavirus patients.
Barron told his board that until recently, patient visits have been down, yet the hospital is still responsible for maintaining full staffing levels.
He also informed his board that, whenever COVID-19 vaccines come in, “front line” employees will be first in line to be offered vaccinations.
Of roughly 650 employees, 100 of them are deemed front line, Barron said.
The vaccine delivery will face a couple of challenges: for one, not all 100 of the eligible employees want to be guinea pigs and be among the first to receive vaccines, Barron pointed out.
Another point, Barron is concerned that there will be barely enough vaccines for those who are intended to receive them — but not enough for each employee that wants one, to receive the required two doses.
On the fiscal end, funding reimbursements from patient billing are usually 30 to 90 days behind in the hospital’s compensation from insurers.
According to Chief Financial Officer Holly Yonemoto, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital received $9.1 million in provider relief funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act: $990,604 was received in April, $5 million in May, $308,422 in June, and $2.8 million in July.
No funding came through for August, September or October.
“We are hoping that we will receive additional funding,” Yonemoto says, “since the last three months were very similar to the first four months of the COVID-19 impact — we have had significant losses due to the lack of funding.”
Combined inpatient and outpatient revenue has been down approximately 25 percent since the start of the pandemic; however, “We are currently seeing patient volume back on the outpatient scale, so the emergency department is at volumes that were pre-COVID, and inpatient is currently almost double what is typical during this month, compared to prior years,” Yonemoto says.
According to Yonemoto, “Large health systems received the respective funding as well,” and points out that HCA Healthcare received $700 million during that same timeframe; CHS Community Health Systems topped $245 million; and Dignity Health $180 million, through May 8.
“The pandemic has hit health systems on both the reduced revenue and increased expenses” aspect of business, Yonemoto says, “so this has been an unprecedented time that we are continuing to navigate as we now are in the midst of a surge regionally and nationally.”
She hopes the hospital will hear back from the federal government within the next three weeks as to whether the hospital will receive additional CARES Act funding.
Hosital board member Andrew Gardner, an agent with Beaumont-based Gardner’s Tax Service, had campaigned to join the board so he could bring with him financial and auditing expertise.
In a statement following the last board meeting, Gardner shared his thoughts.
“SGMH began feeling the negative financial effects resulting from COVID-19 almost immediately in the form of reduced surgeries, a precipitous drop in emergency department visits and admits,” he reports.
According to Gardner, in April alone there was a 41.5 percent decline in net patient revenues, contributing to a “$3 million negative variance” in total operating revenue for the hospital, as costs for labor and supplies increased due to a demand for training, and for additional personal protective equipment and safety protocols.
“Thanks to the CARES Act, we were able to receive multiple levels of government funding,” Gardner says, “some of which was treated as nonrepayable grants; one tranche provided $980,000 in April” followed by the amounts outlined by Yonemoto earlier. “While the federal relief provided through the CARES Act doesn’t mitigate in full the losses sustained by the hospital as a result of the pandemic, through financial prudence, good leadership and the heroic efforts of the awe-inspiring staff, the hospital will continue to weather the storm and get back to solid footing.”
According to Yonemoto, the federal government does not offer a criteria or methodology for whether a healthcare institution will receive CARES Act funding. She says that hospitals are asked to submit the comparison of two quarters between January through March of 2019 and for the same timeframe of 2020, to be assessed as it determines need based on available funds.
“The hospital and our amazing associates are here for the community,” Yonemoto assures. “Every one of them, and our administrators, are sacrificing significantly in their personal lives to work this hard, with the risks that are present in caring for the very sick … The community should definitely know that San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital is an amazing steward of the financial resources, which includes tax-deductible contributions.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
