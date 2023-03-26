Honoring those who serve the community

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 233 gathered on Sunday, March 19, to honor several volunteers and law enforcement officers for their service to the Banning-Beaumont community with its annual VFW Awards.
Leading the ceremony was Post Adjutant Jerry Walker who shared that the awards are given to express to those who serve the community as to how important they are and how appreciated they are by the post.
The first award of the evening was the Post Commander’s Award presented to Chuck McKimmey
“He’s always there for everybody at our post,” Walker said of McKimmey. “Over the years that I have been there Chuck has been an inspiration to all of our members. He is a good mentor; he’s been junior vice, senior vice…whatever. He’s just stepped up whenever something needed to be done, through thick and thin.”
The post also presented an Officer of the Year award for each law enforcement department serving the Banning-Beaumont area.
“Every year we want to honor those who serve our community, and law enforcement officers are out there every day,” Walker said.
Officer Alyssa Roebuck of the Banning Police Department was recognized for her dedication and service leading in the department’s special services for children including the Shop with a Cop and Explorer programs as well as delivering Christmas presents to children in hospitals throughout the Inland Empire. She even served as McGruff the Crime Dog, a law enforcement mascot.
“With all that, she is also an incredible street officer,” said Capt. Jeff Horn. “She truly reflects the values of the Banning Police Department.”
Beaumont Officer Steven Bronstrup was honored for his efforts in improving traffic safety throughout Beaumont by coordinating the department’s DUI checkpoints and traffic control for community events. He is a motor officer and a motorcycle instructor.
California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Simmons was also recognized for helping improve traffic safety, specializing in impaired driving enforcement. According to CHP Lt. Steven Rush, Simmons has removed over 100 impaired drivers from the road.
Cpl. Evan Stavness, of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, has helped train over 1,000 officers at the academy and now serves as a field supervisor. Stavness is himself a Marine Corp veteran.
“Evan is a leader and a great deputy sheriff,” said Capt. Timothy Salas, of the sheriff’s department.
In addition to the Officers of the Year, the VFW Awards includes a Teacher of the Year award and awards to patriotic students (selected based on a patriotic-themed essay contest).
Gail Reid of San Gorgonio Middle School was named Teacher of the Year for her dedication in teaching patriotism, including her support of the post’s Patriot Pen contest.
This years Patriot Pen winners were Jack Jenkins in first place, Toni Akintewe in second and Ella Valdivia in third.
Ken Johnson was presented Patriotic Citizen Award for his restoration of an Army deuce-and-a-half, which hedecorates drives in parades throughout the region.
Linda Hanley won the Service to Veterans Award for her assistance to the post in a variety of capacities.
Debra Vann won the VFW Auxiliary Award and Lori Rodrigues won the VFW Auxiliary Special Award.
The post also recognized Stater Bros., Albertsons and Patsy’s Country Kitchen for their services to the post and Sun Lakes Charitable Trust, HCN Bank, Cherry Valley Nursery, Little & Sons Insurance Group, Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Siri Nimitz for their donations to the post.
These partners played an important role in enabling the post to continue to provide services to local veterans, in spite of the challenges created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker said.
The Sun Lakes Country Club was given the special recognition of the Patriotic Partner Award for its annual Veterans Walk.
Jim and Sandy Bleier received the Buddy Poppy Award for their volunteer support of the post’s annual Buddy Poppy fundraiser, as did the Beaumont High School JROTC.
