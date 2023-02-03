By LOREN MEZA
For Record Gazette
Faces of homeless reflect their exposure to the sun. Their rugged patches of trimmed facial hair adorn a visage with deep lines from worry but also from years of laughs.
The annual, Point-in Time count held in January since 2012, helps determine funding from the state and federal government. Step Up Coordinator Crystal Cherpin, Case Manager Teresa Disarufino and Mike Guizar, team leader, field operations specialist for the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District, which stores groundwater in the Bunker Hill Basin, make up the team that searched the Santa Ana River Wash starting at 6 a.m. off Interstate 215 off Orange Street from the Redlands Community Center. Strategizing in a 1999 Suburban, the team pulled into the wash from a gated entrance off Orange Street in search of homeless people waking up.
Bryan Ladner, a Redlands High School graduate and veteran, has been homeless for three years after being laid off.
His mother lives nearby, but they don’t get along, he said.
Pallets elevated his floor so he could remain dry.
“They are really resourceful,” said Disarufino, which she and Guizar and Cherpin repeated frequently; their memories backlogging a multitude of moments when they were amazed to see such innovative shanties.
They recounted with laughter the time when they were doing outreach and the homeless person offered them a cold soda from their refrigerator.
Solar panels, washing machines and a rice cooker were among the amenities they’ve witnessed. A homeless person with air conditioning in one of these areas was one I couldn’t imagine but has happened, according to Guizar.
The Santa Ana River Wash was the site of many homeless encampments visible from I-215 until recently.
Finding shelter
The conservation district cleared out the area, referring the homeless to the resource that would best suit their unique needs. Six were accepted into the newly opened Step Up in Redlands housing project.
Ron Williams regretted that he missed the chance to be housed at the Step Up venue. He was an eligible candidate.
He joked with his friend Mike, who has been working to get him into senior assistance programs. He is older than 55. He has been living out of his truck in the area for seven years.
His primary concerns were about the area being deserted as of late. Neighbors can provide protection especially when outsiders wander through the area. Being alone and so far from civilization increases the risk of being robbed.
He wasn’t entirely alone though. His girlfriend Loretta was sitting shotgun in the car.
Veterans are prioritized. Williams is not a vet.
“I’ve got water, I’ve got some food. I’ll survive,” he said laughing.
Another area of struggle when navigating the care is finding a balance between helping enough and doing too much.
Largest encampment
The largest collection of encampments housed around 20 men and women, defended by many pets. One after another, at least five dogs came out barking and scampering toward the volunteers, who backed away cautiously.
On the opposite end of the ditch folks accepted the backpacks with hygiene kits, sweaters, hand warmers and wipes.
A man and woman in their 40s care for 16 cats.
Recently removed from their available resources, Cherpin explained that they used to have a connection that neutered animals, provided vaccinations and offered pet food.
The bond between some homeless individuals and their pets goes deep.
Homeless individuals have been denied housing if they have pets.
“They’re like their kids,” Disarufino said.
Collecting data
The Point-In-Time count survey collected data from questions such as:
• Where did you sleep last night?
• Are you in need of medical attention?
• What is your race?
• When did you become homeless?
• Have you been incarcerated in the past 12 months?
• Do you have family living with you?
This countywide, statewide effort is critical to secure government and private grant funding and other resources for the city to assist individuals who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
Volunteers
A total of 101 volunteers registered to help with the count in Redlands, said David Rabindranath, homeless solutions coordinator for the city. Eighty showed up.
Also helping the count were staff from the Redlands Parks Department, Sheriff’s Department and the San Bernardino Water Conservation District.
Volunteers from local organizations including Youth Hope, Step Up, the VA, Redlands Charitable Resources Coalition, council members Mario Saucedo and Jenna Guzman-Lowery and Redlands residents were in attendance.
A past volunteer and retired local, Teresa Carlin, was nervous to participate alone and so invited her brother Andres Cano, from Pasadena, and daughter Veronica Garcia, a legal aid for Inland County Legal Services.
Catching up back at the community center, the family had experience with aiding the community throughout their lives.
Carlin who worked for the county for many years said, “I wish more people would volunteer.” Her family agreed, her brother Cano reflecting that one can learn so much from experiences like this and through helping others.
Society views the homeless population in a negative light but Cano said, “All of these things could happen to us,” and continued, “It’s all of our problem.”
Between the resources and self-motivation, the cycle of chronic homelessness can be remedied, said Rabindranath.
Substance abuse, severe mental health related problems and extremely low-income are large factors that contribute to home security. Rabindranath has his team concentrate on building connections with the people they help. For him, being a veteran is a point many of the people he encounters can relate to and he works to gain their trust.
Rabindranath is grateful for his community partners and the faith-based organizations that give people hope. He said, “People on the street need that [hope].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.