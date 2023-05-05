Vandals have damaged property at Dysart Park, home of Banning Stagecoach Days, and the Banning Woman’s Club, headquarters of the Banning Cultural Alliance.
Last weekend vandals released contents of 30 fire extinguishers throughout the Stagecoach Days committee’s office, bent the security bars on a window and managed to squeeze through to get access to the office.
Yet, they did not break any windows or bust through any doors, though they did punch holes in the office’s drywall.
Graffiti was ubiquitous inside the building, and equipment and supplies were trashed.
According to Committee Chairwoman Amy Pippenger, city employees neglected to set the security alarm, and Parks and Recreation Director Ralph Wright called to let her know on April 29 that the building had been broken into.
Across town, sometime in the evening of April 10 someone managed to jump the iron fence surrounding the Banning Woman’s Club and smash their way through their large back window, damaging furniture and dumping contents of files.
While they seemed to have stolen toilet paper, paper towels and two 13-gallon trashcans (along with a roll of commercial trash liners), they rummaged through empty change boxes and left untouched a computer, a printer and a copy machine.
The lock mechanism for the office was busted off and found on the floor.
State Farm has been working with the women’s club to help in its recovery efforts.
At Dysart Park, however, Pippenger explained that the city’s insurance doesn’t cover the contents inside, since the city owns the facility and the materials of Stagecoach Days is third-party property.
“Since we don’t own the facility and have no lease, we can’t insure the contents” as an organization, Pippenger said. “We don’t know what’s been stolen, what’s been damaged, or what’s salvageable, but since it was a city administrator that didn’t set the alarm, we’re hoping the city will help” cover some of their recovery expenses, or assist in the cleanup efforts.
In a statement, parks director Wright said that his department “became aware of damage to Dysart Equestrian Park late last week. We are continuing to assess the damage to the facility, and will explore every option available to us to continue the local tradition of Stagecoach Days.”
According to Pippenger, $150,000-worth of equipment used in running rodeos was stored in the office building: every year the committee spends roughly $4,500 on banners and flags acknowledging sponsors; the copy machine may have been compromised; a new set of Stagecoach Days Queen chaps (which were damaged) can run upward of $1,500.
The Stagecoach Days Committee had voted several days earlier to cancel this year’s rodeo, a decision that was made prior to the vandalism incident.
“There’s just eight to 10 of us” running the whole program every year, and after last year’s monsoon weather, “We’re just feeling defeated and burned out, and felt we needed to take a year off and come back stronger in 2024,” hopefully with additional volunteers who could step up and become involved with the committee.
Pippenger reiterated that Stagecoach Days had been canceled as of their committee’s meeting last month, and officially notified Wright of their decision on April 24, five days before the vandalism incident.
The annual Palm Springs Hot Rodeo is still taking place this weekend at Dysart Park, 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6.
