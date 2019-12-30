High speed pursuit passes along Ramsey Street

Police
BY DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette

On Saturday, Dec. 28 approximately shortly after 1 p.m. hours, a Banning police officer was parked sitting inside his patrol vehicle in the 5900 block of west Ramsey Street monitoring traffic when he observed a gray Kia Forte traveling eastbound on Ramsey Street driving in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The Banning Police Officer immediately caught up with the vehicle and activated his emergency lights and siren.

When the driver failed to stop, a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The suspect who was later identified as De-Yon Hayes out of the city of Beaumont, he led Banning Police Officers on a high-speed pursuit, which covered nine miles within six minutes.

The vehicle pursuit ended at the I-10 Freeway eastbound truck scale, there were no injuries or traffic collisions during this pursuit.

Hayes was subsequently booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in the city of Banning on a felony for evading a police officer and driving under the influence.

The Banning Police Department asks if anyone witnessed this incident or has additional information, they are encouraged to please contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922- 3170.

