H.E.L.P., Inc. food pantry and thrift store wishes to inform the community that as of yesterday, June 25 the nonprofit agency closed its operation for two weeks.
On Wednesday, June 24, the organization was informed that one of their volunteers tested positive for the virus.
The board met Thursday morning and agreed to close immediately, desiring to be proactive for the welfare of their clients and volunteers.
A sign that says "Closed Until Further Notice" has been posted on the facility's front gate. This was a hard decision to make, but felt it prudent in the overall seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, stated Board President Al Silva.
H.E.L.P., Inc. is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.
