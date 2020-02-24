BY LAURIE MCLAUGHLIN
For the Record Gazette
Filled with tips and practical solutions, the “Preserving Your Family Heirlooms” workshop hosted by the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society provided guests with do-it-yourself ideas for cleaning, repairing and storing precious mementos.
Focused on preservation techniques specifically for ceramics, glass, textiles andmetals, presenter Tony Pierucci, Riverside County Parks historic preservation officer, said the first rule in preservation is “to do no harm,” which may mean that the fix is worse than the problem.
“Remember, heirlooms are only as important as the stories attached to them,” he added, suggesting that the memories associated with an object may be more significant than restoring it to pristine condition.
Among the numerous lessons learned by the evening’s 32 attendees: Dust is the most destructive enemy to vintage items because it’s acidic, abrasive and invasive; always pick up an item from its center of gravity — lift a pot or rocking chair from its base or seat and not the handles or arms, which are the weakest points; use newspaper or bubble wrap (which emit harmful gasses as they degrade) for only short periods of time, such as a move, but store valuables long term in acid-free paper or acid-free tissue; roll textiles or lay them flat for storage instead of folding them because folded fibers break down and damage the material; the tarnish on metal is not hurting it, and if the item is not in use, it doesn’t need to be repeatedly polished.
“And, never use moth balls,” said Pierucci. “They are carcinogenic.”
Following the presentation, Pierucci met with members and friends of the society to discuss their specific preservation concerns.
The historical society will host another workshop in fall 2020 focusing on the preservation and care of vintage photos and paper ephemera.
The society’s next program, “Cahuilla Culture: From the Beginning,” on Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m., will be presented by Aaron Saubel, of the Los Coyotes Band of Cahuilla, and will explore the heritage of local indigenous people.
The free talk will be held at the Beaumont Woman’s Club, 306 E. 6th St.
The historical society’s vintage photo exhibit will be on display Saturday, March 14, at the Beaumont Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Beaumont Civic Center, 550 E. 6th St., and tickets are $6 at the door.
All are welcome at historical society events, and for more information about the society’s programs, visit the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society’s Facebook page.
Laurie McLaughlin is a board member of the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society.
