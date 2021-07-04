Guide to Fourth of July fireworks shows

Beaumont: A Fourth of July fireworks show will be held Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. Fireworks are to be launched from Stewart Park, 985 Orange Ave., Beaumont. Due to construction, visitors are unable to view the fireworks show from the park. The city encourages residents to find viewing area throughout the downtown area and support local businesses. Swimming and musical performances are also unavailable.
Banning: A Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will be held Sunday, July 4. The celebration will include swimming at Repplier Park Aquatic Center, 749 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sessions are open to the public and children under 12 are free. For more information contact the Banning Community Center at (951) 922-3242. An aerial fireworks display will be begin at 9 p.m. at Nicolet Middle School Stadium, 101 E. Nicolet St., Banning. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Sandals Church in Banning: Sandals Church invites the public on Sunday, July 4, Sandals Church Banning at 2637 W. Nicolet St. The church will host a community get-together, partially to honor the church’s third anniversary, and introduce visitors to their new youth center space. Free hot dogs and ice cream will be served, and guest will be invited to enjoy music and fellowship.
Idyllwild: Idyllwild Rotary Club’s 55th annual Independence Day Parade will be held Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at North Circle Drive and Pine Crest Avenue, Idyllwild.
Yucaipa: A Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will take place 5 to 9 p.m. at Yucaipa High School, 33000 Yucaipa Blvd. The celebration will include food vendors and a concert by rock band Arena Red. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. with music broadcast at KOLA/99.9 FM. facebook.com/CityofYucaipaCA
Redlands: A Children’s parade will start at 12:45 p.m., live music, aircraft flyovers and kids zone will take place at at Sylvan Park, 601 N. University St., Redlands.
Food will be available. Fireworks over the city start at 9 p.m. The launch zone at Moore Middle School not open to the public, but show can be seen from many neighborhoods in the city.
Fireworks show and patriotic music will be broadcast live onYouTube.com, with a preshow set to begin at 8 p.m. RedlandsFourthOfJuly.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.