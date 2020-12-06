Lions Park in Banning will practically double in size if the city is successful in securing a $3.7 million grant from the State Department of Parks and Recreation’s Statewide Park Program.
Banning hopes to improve an adjacent area to the existing Lions Park that would add two multi-use fields and a walking trail, and additional parking.
Banning applied in the last round of grant funding from the same entity and were not successful, according to the city.
“Staff was able to discuss our previous application with the State Department of Grants and believe that, based on those discussions, we were able to improve and develop a strong grant application” for $3,750,000, a staff report included in the city council’s Nov. 10 meeting agenda reported.
The item was included in the city’s list of consent items, which are usually routine agenda items that do not usually require a lot of discussion.
Other municipalities are also vying for Statewide Park Program grants: the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District is applying for $6.2 million from the same program, with the intent to use part of it to implement parking amenities and enhance the Bradshaw Trail at the Gilman Ranch in Banning.
Grant applications are due Dec. 14, and funded projects are required to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.
Last month the city awarded its Economic Development Department a community development block grant of $37,500 for fencing at the park.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.