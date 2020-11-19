Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, California announced Thursday that it is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order.
Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in counties in the purple tier.
That means basically every county in Southern California and 94% of the state’s population — including Riverside County.
This will take effect at 10 p.m. on Saturday and remain for 1 month.
Said Newsom in a statement: “This is the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.”
“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Governor Newsom. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”
The state recorded a near-record number of daily COVID cases on Thursday, at 11,478. The all time high of 12,807 came on July 27. The number of patients hospitalized in the state rose to 5,319, a 4.5% jump in just one day.
