Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this evening a stay-at-home order as part of the state’s efforts to “protect the health and well-being of Californians.”
“This is a moment we need to make tough decisions,” Newsom said an announcement that streamed via Twitter. “We need to bend the curve in the state of California, and in order to do that we need to recognize reality.”
He insisted on counting on citizens to adjust activities and ways of thinking, and trusts that Californians can be relied upon to adhere to a social contract, monitor their own activities and assist with enforcement of his order.
“People will self-regulate their behavior, they’ll begin to adjust and adapt as they have been,” he said.
He encouraged citizens to use common sense when going about to take care of essential activities.
He explained that out of 416 hospitals, there are 78,000 currently staffed beds, with a capability of expanding that by another 10,000 more, which draws on just as many additional medical personnel, but such reliance does not have to be if Californians are willing to adjust in order to “bend the curve” in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s difficult to be the bearer of these messages, I assure you. We initially started with the over 65 population and those with compromised immune systems, but we need to broaden it to all Californians … this is not a permanent state, this is a moment in time, and we will meet this moment together and we will look back at these kinds of decisions as pivotal decisions,” Newsom said.
He pushed the covid19.ca.gov website for residents to turn to for additional information, including details about exemptions to the stay-at-home order.
“We’re going to keep grocery stores open. We’re going to make sure that you’re getting critical medical supplies. You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing: you can still walk your dog, you can still pick up food at one of our distribution centers, at a restaurant, at a drive-thru,” Newsom said.
Five hundred National Guard troops will be disseminated to food banks to assist with overwhelming needs, as Newsom acknowledged that a lot of volunteers have been sidelined by the quarantine orders.
“Essential services,” as defined by the governor’s office, include gas stations, banks, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants, and Laundromats and laundry services, as well as various state and local government functions such as public safety and offices that provide government services and programs.
Specifically ordered closed are dine-in restaurants, bars and night clubs, entertainment venues such as movie theaters, and gyms and fitness studios.
Banning Mayor Daniela Andrade shares Newsom’s sentiments.
“I support the recent stay-at-home order by Gov. Newsom; however, I encourage everyone to remain calm,” Andrade said. “Residents may still leave their homes for walks and exercise, and for essential needs such as food and medical care. Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.”
She referred to the city’s website banningca.gov for further updates and tips on preventing the spread of infection.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached via e-mail at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
