Kris Goodfellow has been confirmed as 23rd California Senate District’s candidate over fellow Democratic candidate Abigail Medina.
Goodfellow had been selected with 87 percent of delegates favoring her at the Oct. 6 Pre-Endorsement Conference in Lancaster, where representatives from the Democratic Central Committee, various Democratic Clubs and state legislators cast their endorsements.
Goodfellow seeks to replace Republican Senator Mike Morrell, who has termed out. His Senate District 23 encompasses from as far as Phelan and Big Bear to Menifee and Hemet, and Loma Linda to Cabazon.
Last weekend in Long Beach delegates from the California Democratic Party under Region 8 vote to endorse district candidates, including Goodfellow, qualifying her for funding from the party.
Yucaipa resident Jack Brennan, a representative of the California Democratic Central Committee for San Bernardino County, voted for Goodfellow via proxy, and was at the Long Beach convention.
“She’s knowledgeable, she’s bright and has a good grasp of the issues,” Brennan said. “She’s a good listener and is willing to learn.”
Goodfellow has been endorsed by Banning City Councilwoman Colleen Wallace, State Controller Betty Yee, as well as the California Teachers Association, the California Nurses Association, Planned Parenthood and organizations such as the Redlands Professional Firefighters.
“Kris Goodfellow is an unwavering candidate for public safety and understands the growing challenges and dangers that first responders face,” the Redlands Professional Firefighters Association said in their endorsement. “Kris is exactly the type of leader that members of the public safety community can count on to keep our region safe.”
Goodfellow said, “I’m thrilled to have received not only the endorsement of the delegates, but of the California Young Democrats, who are harder to please,” she said, noting that that demographic did not endorse stalwarts such as Pete Aguilar or James Ramos — and that she was among the only newer candidates to receive such a blessing.
“I’m honored that delegates entrust me with this. It demonstrates a broad show of support,” Goodfellow said.
Staff Writer David James Heiss has endorsed Goodfellow’s campaign. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
