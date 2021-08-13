Golfers from across Southern California are invited to enjoy a day of championship golf and prizes -- including a chance to win a travel trailer, motor home, or 5th wheel valued at up to $40,000 -- all while supporting local youth at the 25th Annual Morongo Charity Golf Tournament.
Registration for golfers and sponsors is currently underway for the annual fundraiser, set to take place on Monday, Oct. 18 at the beautiful, 36-hole Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon. The championship course is the local home of the Southern California PGA and has hosted the Symetra Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA, since 2015.
For information or to register, visit https://www.morongocasinoresort.com/attractions/golf/charity. The registration deadline is Sept. 4.
For this year’s milestone, Morongo plans to increase the amount raised to $100,000 from last year’s $60,000 to support children and families served by the Boys & Girls Clubs in Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon. The funds will be used to provide local kids with brand new shoes, new school clothes and backpacks filled with school supplies for a successful school year.
“Throughout the years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass have gone to extraordinary lengths to help children and families in need,” said Morongo Tribal Vice Chair James Siva, the tournament’s co-chair. “The past 16 months have been extremely challenging for many families in our region, and we look forward to supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission through our annual charity golf tournament.”
Since its launch in 1997, the Morongo Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $1.5 million to support dozens of local nonprofits that serve children, schools, veterans, and hospitals across the region.
“Our annual golf tournament is on par with Morongo’s legacy of giving, and we feel blessed to be able to help others throughout the region during this difficult time,” said Morongo Tribal Council Member Brian Lugo, the tournament’s co-chair. “The funds raised through this tournament will benefit hundreds of young people across The Pass.”
Other prizes at the 25th Annual Morongo Charity Golf Tournament include an off-road all-terrain vehicle, suite-boxes to a Lakers or Clippers NBA game for 10 people, and a suite-box for 10 people at an NHL Kings game. Televisions, Apple products, Smart Home systems and more are among the other prizes.
