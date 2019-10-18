According to Mark Anthony Fisher’s former girlfriend Dessirae Bradshaw, Fisher “would give the shirt off his back” to help someone.
It was his kind nature that led him into the situation that got him killed, according to Bradshaw.
On Oct. 7 shortly after 10 p.m., Banning Police Department responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of Wyte Way, and encountered Fisher suffering from an apparent gun shot wound.
He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he succumbed to his wound about an hour later.
Bradshaw and Fisher had a 5 year-old son, and separately Fisher had a 2 year-old son.
According to Bradshaw, Fisher was attempting to break up with a woman who dated another man that died at the same house on Wyte Way after also being shot.
“Even though he was trying to break up with her, he still cared enough to want to go back and help her,” according to Bradshaw, who had last spoken to Fisher three days before his death, and had last seen him a week prior.
He was not involved in a gang, and the worst of his vices was that he would smoke marijuana and drink beer, according to Bradshaw.
Family and friends of Fisher held a vigil Sunday evening to remember Fisher, a former foster child.
By morning, someone had come along and cleared the sidewalk of anything related to the vigil, Bradshaw said.
Banning Police Department requests anyone with information regarding the homicide to call (951) 922-3170.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.