CalFresh customers whose food was destroyed in the Rock and Westward fires last month have until Friday, Sept. 24, to report the loss of food resulting from those disasters.
Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted zip codes. The additional time allows affected CalFresh customers in the Anza and Banning communities a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
“Our hearts go out to all those who have suffered losses in these fires,” said Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of Self Sufficiency Services for the county’s Department of Public Social Services (DPSS). “Our customers have a lot to focus on during the recovery, and we don’t want them to be worrying about where their next meal is coming from when we are here to help.”
Gonzalez urged customers to report food loss while there is still time. A deadline of Sept. 30 also is quickly approaching for hundreds of CalFresh households whose food perished during a prolonged power outage in the North Shore community.
To report food loss directly resulting from the Anza, Banning or North Shore area disasters, CalFresh households may contact Riverside County DPSS by phone at 1-877-410-8827.
Customers may also report in-person, online, by fax, or by mail. Reports made to DPSS by Sept. 24 for the Rock and Westward fires and by Sept. 30, for the North Shore power outage are considered timely.
Customers not already receiving CalFresh who were affected by these disasters and may need food assistance are encouraged to submit CalFresh applications to DPSS or online at GetCalFresh.org.
