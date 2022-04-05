BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
During a closed session of the Fresno Unified School District’s March 9 school board meeting, board member Keshia Thomas motioned, and Elizabeth Jonasson-Rosas seconded, their unanimous approval of a new hire in Natasha Baker as Fresno’s chief academic officer.
Baker has almost served as Banning’s superintendent for two years.
In a video later posted to LinkedIn, Fresnso’s superintendent Bob Nelson proudly boasted about his district’s having “officially hired” Baker, lauding her service “across the nation in a lot of major urban school systems as a teacher, principal, a dean” and Michigan’s Department of Education.
According to Nelson, Baker’s work as a state schools reform officer benefited over 100,000 kids in Michigan.
“Our ability to recruit Dr. Baker to Fresno Unified is a huge win for our Fresno Unified family and we’re thankful to have Dr. Baker come and join us,” Nelson says.
Baker did not respond to a request for comment.
Banning school board president Leslie Sattler was reluctant to comment, claiming a week ago that she was “not fully aware of Dr. Baker’s progress in her process.”
Barely two years ago in April 2020 just as the pandemic was a month into transforming school districts nationwide, Baker replaced Robert Guillen, who was ushered into retirement.
During Baker’s brief tenure, she raised eyebrows a few months after she started when she encouraged the addition of Beaumont’s former superintendent Terrence Davis to her cabinet, less than a couple of months after he resigned from Beaumont under mysterious circumstances.
Despite promises of accessibility to the public, Baker moved her office as far from visitors’ reach to the northeastern corner of the district’s campus.
According to current and former employees, administrators and employees who disagreed with her were moved to other roles; and under her watch the district relied on paid consultants rather than seasoned administrators to oversee departments.
She encouraged the majority of the school board to censure board member Mayra Anguiano after Anguiano consistently suggested that the district consider a community survey on its satisfaction — or lack thereof — of its superintendent.
Baker is expected to start her new job in Fresno on May 1.
