The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources has scheduled a free household hazardous-waste collection event Saturday, April 15, at the Lamb Canyon Sanitary Landfill. The collection is open to all Riverside County residents.
The department provides an opportunity for Riverside County residents to keep hazardous waste out of the county landfills and ensure it is properly managed. The event will accept residentially generated household hazardous waste from Riverside County residents only. Waste from businesses or non-profits will not be accepted. Typical waste includes used motor oil, paint, antifreeze, household and automotive batteries, pesticides, cleaning products, sharps (needles/syringes or lancets) in a sharps container, unused medication (except controlled substances), fluorescent lamps, and electronic waste such as televisions, computers, VCRs and telephones. Limit the amount of waste transported to no more than 15 gallons, or 125 pounds maximum per vehicle. Individual containers should be no larger than five gallons nor weigh more than 50 pounds.
Mixed loads containing trash and household hazardous waste will be charged according to the landfill fee schedule. For mixed loads, please place household hazardous waste at the rear of the load to be unloaded first.
The collection will not accept explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, asbestos, compressed-gas cylinders over 40 pounds, or infectious or medical waste other than sharps.
The event is subject to cancellation during inclement weather or for other hazardous conditions as determined by the county. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lamb Canyon Sanitary Landfill, 16411 Lamb Canyon Road.
For more information, contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at (951) 486-3200, (800) 304-2226 or rcwaste.org/hhw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.