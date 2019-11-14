Free food vouchers are available for the food sharing event taking place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday Nov. 22 in the parking lot behind Highland Springs Medical Plaza, 81 S. Highland Springs Ave.

Vouchers can be picked up at the Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon chambers of commerce; Carol's Kitchen, Table of Plenty, Chatigny Center and Banning Community Center.

For information, visit sbshumanitarian.com.

