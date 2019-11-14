Free food vouchers are available for the food sharing event taking place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday Nov. 22 in the parking lot behind Highland Springs Medical Plaza, 81 S. Highland Springs Ave.
Vouchers can be picked up at the Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon chambers of commerce; Carol's Kitchen, Table of Plenty, Chatigny Center and Banning Community Center.
For information, visit sbshumanitarian.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.