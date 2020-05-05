Free COVID-19 testing available in Beaumont by appointment

Riverside County Public Health announced today the addition of eight coronavirus testing sites throughout the county, including one in Beaumont. The new sites are being operated by OptumServe, a firm hired by the state to conduct testing, and each location can process up to 132 people daily.
“One of our key initiatives is to test as many people as possible and these new sites, combined with the testing we have already been able to complete through our county-run locations, will provide a good measure of what is happening with the spread of coronavirus,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System-Public Health.
Free testing by appointment is being conducted at Noble Creek Community Center, 390 W. Oak Valley Pkwy. in Beaumont.
Testing is available at no cost to all residents, including asymptomatic individuals.
The Beaumont testing site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.
For more information on testing sites located in the county of Riverside, please visit RivCoPH.org .
