Without drawing too much attention to itself, the Fox Theater in Banning reopened last week with a rather soft opening.
Attendance was light enough to allow staff to perfect the state-mandated quarantine measures as the handful of guests who knew that The Fox was showing “The High Note” starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and Anna Kendrick’s and Justin Timberlake’s animated “Trolls World Tour” trickled in. Fox also was playing “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel reincarnated.
Those movies will be showing again this week, and Fox is adding the horror flick “The Wretched.”
“We will use what we learned in our reopening here at the Mary Pickford Theater” in Cathedral City that D’Place Entertainment also owns, says Fox Theater owner Damon Rubio.
Employees are cordoning off every other row. Parties may sit together in their same row, but must have at least two seats separating their party from another party.
Rubio points out that there are other changes, some related to the theater’s new ownership, others related to pandemic practices.
“First of all, face masks are required for entry. That’s not negotiable; if someone buys and ticket and comes in without one, we can either sell them a mask, or they can come back another time,” Rubio says, though once visitors are seated, they are allowed to remove their masks until they exit the theater. “Also, we strongly encourage people to purchase tickets online, which is new for a lot of our customers. It cuts down how much cash is handled, and it’s cheaper online: if you buy a ticket at the theater, the prices in-person are higher,” he warns. “We’re operating at 25 percent capacity, which is not really sustainable long-term, but these are guidelines we agree with and are happy to work with” that follow state protocols.
For the past few weeks, the Fox Theater had been selling theater popcorn and snacks on Friday and Saturday afternoons as to-go and drive-by orders for those who craved the buttery taste that can only be experienced at a theater.
To look for daily showtimes, visit dplaceentertainment.com and click on the “Locations” link for Banning.
