A fourth Riverside County community testing site has been established at the Perris Fairgrounds for residents who want to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The site, located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive, will open Tuesday, April 14.
Those who want to be tested can call (800) 945-6171 for an appointment.
Those who want to get tested must have symptoms and have an appointment before showing up at the fairgrounds.
Drive-ups without appointments cannot be accommodated.
Some of the symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose or congestion.
Those who have risk of exposure may also be tested, which means exposure to a confirmed case.“
As this pandemic progresses, knowledge is power. The more testing and data we have, the quicker we can get control of this virus and get back to business,” said Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, Fifth District Supervisor. “This gives us a crucial mid county location,and I am very happy to see it open up.”
The Perris site is the fourth location for community testing in Riverside County.
Testing sites are also located at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio (Tuesdays through Saturdays), at The Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore (Sundays through Thursdays), and in the parking lot at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside (Tuesdays through Saturdays).
These locations have been in operation for several weeks.
More than 18,000 patients have been tested at the three county locations. This figure does not include the many other tests coordinated by private physicians and labs.
As of April 11, Riverside County had 1,431confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41deaths. The county also recorded 156 recoveries.
Those who want to be tested can call (800) 945-6171 and specify which location is preferable.
Appointments for the Lake Elsinore site can also be made online by going to www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.