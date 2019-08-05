A four-car collision injured two people Sunday morning at the intersection of Beaumont and First avenues, according to the Beaumont Police Department.
The crash occurred at 6:42 a.m. Two cars sustained major damage. One driver was trapped and had to be extricated by CalFire.
The injured were transported to area hospitals.
Beaumont Police is investigating the incident.
