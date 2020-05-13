The Riverside County Probation Department transferred eight Riverside County youth probationers from a Michigan facility to the Alan M. Crogan Youth Treatment and Education Center (AMC-YTEC) in Riverside. Initial tests confirmed four youth were positive for COVID-19 and the additional four youth were negative. All youth are scheduled to appear before the Court this week.
The youth are in quarantine in a designated area of AMC-YTEC and will have no contact with healthy juveniles already housed at the facility. The Probation Department will work closely with Riverside University Health System - Public Health (RUHS-PH) and on-site medical staff to treat infected youth and closely monitor staff and other youth for symptoms.
A COVID-19 prevention plan consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidelines has been in place at juvenile facilities since March 13.
RUHS-PH nurses conduct daily health screenings of youth at department facilities. Staff were ordered to remain at home if exhibiting any flu-like symptoms and visitations were suspended.
Enhanced sanitation measures were implemented to reduce the risk of spreading any infectious illness. During regular programming, youth are educated on virus transmission prevention, including proper hand washing and social distancing. Staff and youth have been wearing face coverings.
The Riverside County Probation Department operates three juvenile facilities throughout the county which currently house approximately 145 total youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.