Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007.
The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since.
Since then, it has provided space for Banning Chamber of Commerce food distribution events, a pumpkin patch last October, and storage space for various projects.
A handful of companies have had exclusive negotiation agreements with the city, which owns the property, to develop on that space.
An exclusive negotiation agreement, or ENA, is an arrangement between a private developer and the city to allow for dialogue and exploration for negotiations related to the property without the pressure of other potential offers that could come the city’s way for that space.
An ENA approved by the city with a Temecula-based firm to develop medical offices in 2020 fell apart, and in 2017 a five-year venture by San Bernardino-based Vanir Corp. to develop a grand vision of a mixed retail project that would have provided a home to the county’s probation department also failed to come to fruition, following a failed mixed-retail project called Village at Paseo San Gorgonio.
The latest entity to approach the city of Banning is the hotel and hospitality division of Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) of America’s Investel Development LLC, based in Garden Grove.
Banning officials seemed impressed with Shanghai Construction Group’s projects in Garden Grove, and were willing to give them an opportunity to explore development of a potential 1,200-room hotel and restaurant, along with retail meeting space and a 120-unit residential apartment-condo building on the former San Gorgonio Inn site.
According to City Manager Doug Schulze, “SCG of America has a proven track record of developing this type of project in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. Their projects in Garden Grove have been visited by city staff and are very high-quality developments,” and a similar one could enhance the city’s tax base if the company could pull it off.
The one-year ENA was approved unanimously by Banning’s city council at its Jan. 10 council meeting, and it will conclude Jan. 10, 2024.
