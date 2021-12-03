BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
The original city hall and a former school district office at 500 Grace Ave. in Beaumont has had a more spiritual use for the past few years.
Since February of 2015 it has been leased to the Freedom In Christ Church, which has been paying the city $2,500 a month in rent and has been covering the costs of its utilities for the 5,000 square-foot building and two adjacent parking areas.
Since that time, the church has been taking care of the building’s maintenance, but until last month, there had not been a formal lease agreement.
At Beaumont’s Nov. 16 city council meeting, City Manager Todd Parton told councilmembers that at some point down the road “the city may want to look at repurposing that building” once again, and brought up suggestions that have been pitched to city staff including serving as another city administrative annex, or relocating the city’s Transportation Department there, for instance.
The city was to consider a one-year lease through December 2022, with the idea that the city could go to a non-exclusive month-to-month lease unless the city council approved a longer extension next December.
It would give the city at least six months to explore ideas of what it may wish to do with the building, and allow the church time to figure out where its next home may have to be, should their lease not be renewed.
Mayor Pro Tem Lloyd White requested that the city incorporate what he referred to as an historic building as “an outstanding cornerstone for our downtown area,” as the Economic Development Committee and the city’s planners consider options, and suggested it could be a home to incubate new businesses, adjacent to a hypothetical parking structure that could help that corner attract new businesses to the downtown.
No one spoke at the meeting to represent the church.
Councilman Julio Martinez motioned to approve a yearlong lease, seconded by Mayor Mike Lara, and passed 4-0 with Councilmember Rey Santos, who owns three properties near 500 Grace Ave., having recused himself from the discussion.
