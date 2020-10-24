The candidates running for Banning City Council, District 1 are: Alberto A. Sanchez and Nick Fraser.
The Record Gazette asked each candidate to provide their educational background; family information that they wished to share; professional and civic background/involvement; and statements that indicate why they are running for the office they’re campaigning for, what they hope to accomplish if elected, and statements as to why they are the best candidate for the role.
Alberto A. Sanchez
Alberto A. Sanchez graduated from Banning High School in 2006.
He earned a bachelors degree in business in 2015 and a masters in information technology in 2019 from the University of Redlands.
Sanchez is a businessman and parent. He is a Banning homeowner and is currently servising as planning commissioner for the city of Banning.
“I am running because I love the city of Banning, I want this city to reflect our citizens and make it a better place to live. If I am elected to the city council I want to achieve more transparency, the city of Banning is doing a great job with these efforts. I want our citizens to be more informed and to participate in the process,” ” said Sanchez.
Nick Fraser
Nick Fraser is a candidate running for Banning’s city council as a representative of District 1.
In his words: “I am a father of 2 boys and proud entrepreneur and small businesses owner. I believe in the city facilitating business growth and for the last four years I have been an advocate for new businesses. I have been an advocate for fairness and transparency and have been a strong supporter for our community. As Councilmember, I will continue to advocate for safety, transparency, equality, and a voice for all. Banning needs change and I would like to see that through. I will be your voice to better our quality of life. My top priorities include public safety, fiscal responsibility, smart development, business attractions, job creation, and community programs I will bring to Banning my experience to set policy, problem solve, and find common sense solutions to make Banning an even better city to live, work and play in.”
