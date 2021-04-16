BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning has postponed approving an animal shelter services agreement with Hemet-based nonprofit ARE Animal Rescue, who the city approved a lease agreement for a $1 per year at its last city council meeting in March.
ARE (pronounced Ay Are Eee) is an acronym for “Amber Rescues Everything,” and owner Amber Schlieder and her husband Grant Brubaker were at the April 13 city council meeting to answer questions about elements of the city’s services agreement in which the city of Banning would pay ARE Animal Rescue $60,000 annually to run the shelter.
City Manager Doug Schulze explained some of the benefits of having a local shelter that would save pet owners from having to retrieve impounded pets that currently are sent to pounds in Indio and Jurupa Valley.
After a public comment period in which a couple of residents addressed the council on the matter, Mayor Pro Tem David Happe emphasized their concerns and inquired as to three-day holding periods for impounded pets; five-year contract periods; and questions related to the spaying and neutering of animals brought to the shelter.
Schulze explained that, since there was not a lot of interest in groups coming forward to offer to operate the city’s shelter, “ARE is stepping up and will be making significant investment” in the facility, including starting up a cattery and a veterinary clinic. He said that the waiting period for animals was in reference to adoptions.
He also explained that it would be the practice of the shelter to automatically spay or neuter any animal that enters the facility before being released back to its owner.
Councilwoman Mary Hamlin wanted to know if Banning’s animal shelter will be a “no kill” shelter.
At that point Brubaker and Schlieder stepped up to offer some insight.
“This is absolutely what we’re about. Saving newborns is how we got our start,” Brubaker said, clarifying that no animal would be put to sleep at the shelter simply because they sit there for any length of time.
Brubaker also said “Our motivation isn’t to capture animals and collect money from the community. We want this to be a community benefit. We don’t want to keep the animals.”
Schlieder added “We want to be proactive,” and that when a stray pet is brought in, every effort will be made to try and locate the owner, suggesting that a three-day period was really not a contentious point, despite language in the proposed contract.
“Animals tend to be with us for 14 days” as the shelter monitors and enhances any opportunities to improve an animal’s health and well-being, she said.
According to Schlieder, any animal brought in that does not already have one, will be microchipped and registered.
She anticipates offering low-cost spay and neuter services seven days a week, and eventually once the shelter is in full swing, vaccination services every day, as well.
Brubaker said that their organization intends to be a 24-hour shelter, though it may not be fiscally feasible in the first several months or year, though there will be 24-hour security, and 24-hour care, especially for a future cattery and facility for puppies.
Schulze said that the city, not the shelter, would be responsible for collecting any licensing fees for animals.
Mayor Colleen Wallace motioned to move the service contract’s approval to the April 27 meeting to give the city and ARE Animal Rescue more time to iron out language in the contract.
Schulze explained that the $60,000 would come out of savings that the city would not have to pay the county to provide its animal control services.
Banning initially closed its shelter on Charles Street in 2010 due to flooding.
It would go on to rely on the city of Beaumont to provide animal control services, and then made an arrangement in 2018 to work with the county.
Last year the Riverside County Department of Animal Control Services sent a letter to Banning informing the city that the county was raising its charges nearly 100 percent to over $13,000 a month, or $360,000 a year, to provide animal control services — and the county would still reap the benefit of collecting animal licensing fees.
The city anticipated back in February that it could renovate its shelter at 2242 Charles St. by July.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.