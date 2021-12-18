BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
As it stands now, Beaumont’s municipal code outlines what is permitted for brick-and-mortar restaurants and nonmotorized sidewalk vendors.
Currently, the only option for food trucks to operate in Beaumont is by obtaining a temporary conditional use permit, usually for events.
Beaumont resident Vince Sternjacob was the only member from the public who spoke during the Dec. 7 Beaumont city council’s discussion on the item.
He listed off a litany of concerns regarding the permitting of food trucks and carts, starting with “the inadequate oversight, lack of hot-cold water that’s provided for food preparation, proper food storage, hand washing facilities” to sanitization procedures for equipment, restroom availability, insect and rodent control, and odor control.
“The handling, storage and serving of food products have no safeguards” when it comes to these operations, Sternjacob said, “and the subject to the consumer is being put at risk from the food-borne illnesses that some people have the potential to be possibly fatal” if served to susceptible populations. “The county has made it crystal-clear: they do not have the staffing or the funding to provide regulatory oversight, which leaves the city to issue a business license or permit with the knowledge that no health inspections will be performed,” leaving citizens at-risk, Sternjacob said.
Councilman Mike Lara explained to his colleagues that food trucks give an unfair advantage since they are not being subject to the same stringent inspections that those with ongoing business licenses do.
He had received a couple of complaints from local restaurants who are at a disadvantage when food trucks are not regulated as strictly as their venues, as restaurants have to display health placards and pay for inspections, while struggling to maintain business during COVID as food trucks can take at least 40 percent of regular business from existing restaurants.
Lara suggested that there be a distance requirement for food trucks in proximity to brick and mortar restaurants.
Further, “The city really doesn’t have a process to address these food trucks,” Lara said, which is why he requested that the city address the matter.
The county issues permits to food trucks, Lara pointed out, though clarified that the county does not allow food trucks to set up tents, tables and chairs. “If the city was to allow that, it would be the city’s responsibility to ensure those were inspected” and making sure those venues were following proper sanitization protocols.
Lara said he would support food trucks at special events, since those are usually two- to three-day short-term occasions, and did not want to see food trucks essentially being run as restaurants in parking lots.
He requested that staff find a way to address how grease and oil would be collected, and recommended not allowing tables, chairs and tents to be set up outside food trucks.
Lara noted that most restaurants that allow food trucks in their parking lots do not have additional parking spaces allotted for those operations.
Councilman Julio Martinez said “I have an issue trying to stifle or discourage any type of commerce, especially during COVID,” considering food trucks are outdoors, and some customers may not feel comfortable going indoors to dine as it is.
“If we were to allow for food trucks” they would need to be Health Department-permitted; not be allowed to serve alcohol; be responsible for trash collection; must not inhibit traffic; not have copious signage aside from what is on the truck itself; and have limited hours as to not operate all day and night, Martinez said.
“If we start to limit it to special events, I’m kind of on the fence,” Martinez said. “My biggest concern is I didn’t want to discourage commerce.”
Beaumont’s Community Development Director Christina Taylor said she would look into how to monitor tax collection from such businesses after Martinez reiterated a question from the public.
“If they are bringing an unfair advantage and are stifling business from our local restaurants, then I do have a concern with that,” Martinez said, “because it’s not fair that our businesses here are doing everything correctly and paying their fair share of taxes” and being subject to inspections.
At a Sears Roebuck store that Councilman Rey Santos worked with in Los Angeles coordinated hot food truck appearances around the schedules of 300 employees during the lunch breaks, which were required to provide receipts for tax purposes.
“I think in Beaumont if you do allow, we have to be specific on times and thoroughly inspect food trucks; otherwise, they’ll be all over the place,” Santos said.
“I think it would be good for economic development here,” particularly with warehouses and logistics centers popping up in the area, Santos said.
City staff will return at a future Beaumont council meeting with broader information regarding standards and options for regulating food trucks.
