Five candidates vie for two seats on healthcare district board

Three incumbents declined to run to retain their seats on the governing board that oversees the property and fixed assets of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital. Five candidates qualified to run for three spots on the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District’s five-member board of directors.
Here is a look at the candidates:
Ron Rader
Past hospital board chairman Ron Rader has witnessed San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s growth and milestones for nearly 10 years, such as the addition of specialty doctors and the DaVinci robotic surgery program, to partnerships that have made San Gorgonio Memorial a teaching hospital for the University of California, Riverside’s School of Medicine, and a significant $5.6 million grant from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians to coordinate a stroke center.
He served on the hospital’s oversight committees for the $108 million Measure A facilities bond, and the Measure D parcel tax program, and was initially appointed to the hospital’s board in 2014.
The difference between the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital board, which he currently serves on, and the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District that he is running for, is that the hospital board governs operations, while the healthcare district oversees fixed assets and equipment.
He holds a degree in marketing and business administration from Cypress College.
“With the dedication of our heroes at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, we have come through the worst of COVID. I will not only work to move our hospital forward, but take on any challenges that confront me as your healthcare district board director, and I will strive to make sure San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital is the quality healthcare destination of our residents of the Pass area deserve.”
Steve Rutledge
One of the reasons current hospital board member Steve Rutledge retired to the Pass area is because it has a hospital — which ended up providing him medical treatment at one point.
Four years ago he was appointed to serve on the hospital’s board (which oversees operations). Now, he’s running for a seat on the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District board, which governs the hospital’s fixed assets and equipment.
“Beaver Medical Group has filled all the gaps that used to exist in its roster of physicians and specialists” since he joined the hospital’s board, Rutledge says, pointing out, for instance, “When we moved here in 2012 Beaver didn’t have a urologist on its roster, for a community that contains as many seniors as Banning and Beaumont does.”
Since Rutledge has come aboard, the hospital has experienced improved relations between the two governing boards, and recruited quality physicians and specialists over the past few years.
Rutledge, who holds an MBA with a concentration in healthcare administration from National University, hopes to bring his professional experience to the healthcare district’s board: he served as director of marketing and communications, and was chief compliance and privacy officer, for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. He also served as manager of public relations for Holy Cross Medical Center.
He is active with the Neighborhood Watch and Emergency Preparedness programs at Four Seasons, and, if elected, intends to continue “to advocate against anything that diminishes the access to the healthcare we all deserve, including the addition of warehouses too close to seniors, and inhibiting access to the hospital by clogging traffic and making it difficult for ambulances to transport patients.”
Lanny Swerdlow
Former San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District board member Lanny Swerdlow was previously elected in 2018, though he resigned in December 2020.
A registered nurse by profession, Swerdlow approaches healthcare with “a holistic view of our patients,” and is concerned that there are no other nurses on the board providing that perspective, noting, “Nurses are the backbone of not just the hospital, but all of our community’s healthcare services.”
Swerdlow hopes to bring back his experience to help govern, particularly since, “With COVID funding coming to an end the hospital will face new and continuing financial challenges that will need to be addressed.”
He points out that there are 85 healthcare districts statewide, and Swerdlow believes that “Their primary directive in most instances is to support the community-based hospital,” and expects that San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital should increase its approach for grant opportunities to implement community-based health and wellness programs, such as dental care.
When he previously resigned from the board without explanation, he told the Record Gazette that he was experiencing personal problems at the time, though he is confident that he can “become active in politics again, and would like to resume the work I was doing on the healthcare district’s board,” having come out of retirement to assist in providing vaccinations, testing and treatment during the pandemic.
Shannon McDougall
As an active member of the Hospital Association of Southern California, and chief safety officer and executive director with oversight of the Office of Occupational Safety and Health, Environment of Care, and the Office of Emergency Management and Business Continuity at City of Hope in Duarte, Beaumont resident Shannon McDougall is pursuing her first elected public office as a candidate for the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District board.
She holds a doctorate in business from Capella University, as well as an MBA from University of Phoenix. She hopes to bring her experience in education and in working with nonprofit, as well as for-profit healthcare settings, to the board.
“I have an understanding of our community’s needs,” McDougall says. She hopes to apply her skillsets and experience “to drive change toward helping expand and improve healthcare services while promoting the health and wellness to our communities. I am a transformational and collaborative leader who seeks to understand by listening to the voices of those I intend to serve.”
If elected, she intends to “work to further develop, improve and expand healthcare services while striving for excellence.”
Darrell Petersen
Darrell K. Petersen, an assistant professor of pathology and human anatomy at Loma Linda University’s School of Medicine, serves as director of Anatomical Services at the university.
He has lived in Beaumont since 2008, and is eager to become more involved in his community.
“I am not a politician. This is my first time running for any type of office,” he says. In 2006 he won an R.R. Hawkins Award, bestowed upon those who exhibit outstanding scholarly works in the arts and sciences.
“If elected I would proudly serve and represent my community,” he says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.