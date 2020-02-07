Remnants of an abandoned house are left after a fire broke out around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
The house was just a few doors down from All American Towing on Lincoln St. in Banning.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Centerpieces of daffodils, poppies, zinnia and gladiolus highlighted part of Jim and Linda Andersen’s contribution to the San Gorgonio Pass at the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce dinner and installation of officers Jan. 30 at Four Seasons Lodge in Beaumont.
Pavement rehabilitation on Interstate 10 from Pennsylvania Avenue to Hargrave Street will begin Monday, Feb. 10 as part of a Caltrans project that will be completed in 2022.
E-mails sent between Beaumont City Councilman Lloyd White and Special Council Lena Wade of City Attorney John Pinkney’s law firm concerning the hiring of legal counsel in April 2015 have become a focal point of former Beaumont Mayor Roger Berg’s public comments at the December 2019 and Janua…
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital has been awarded three stars out of five recently by U.S. News & World Report for “Patient Experience,” and earned a “High Performing” rating when it comes to knee replacements, though it was rated “Average” for hip replacement, heart failure and chronic ob…
A three-alarm fire broke out at a commercial building on 101 W. Lincoln St., near San Gorgonio Avenue Thursday morning.
