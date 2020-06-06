Fire burns Banning commercial building

firefighters

Riverside County firefighters truck.

 CAL Fire/Riverside County

A fire in a commercial building in Banning Friday evening burned the roof of the structure and continued burning the structure for 49 minutes before firefighters extinguished the flames.

Firefighter crews responded to the area of W. Ramsey St. and Sixth streets at 9:34 p.m. and encountered heavy fire coming from the single-story building, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and a knock down was declared at 10:23 p.m., the department said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

