A 20-acre fire has broken out on David Mountain Radio Road in Beaumont Monday morning, according to CalFire.

The fire was reported at 9:22 a.m., said Rob Roseen, public safety information specialist for CalFire.

It is at the north end of Lambs Canyon, west of Highway 79.

