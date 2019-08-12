A 20-acre fire has broken out on David Mountain Radio Road in Beaumont Monday morning, according to CalFire.
The fire was reported at 9:22 a.m., said Rob Roseen, public safety information specialist for CalFire.
It is at the north end of Lambs Canyon, west of Highway 79.
