A fire broke out in an abandoned restaurant just south of Ramsey Street on Livingston Street in Banning just after noon today.
The fire was just west of Riverside County building.
Smoke billowed out of the roof of former home-turned-restaurant, severely obscuring the outline of the building.
When an officer from the Banning Police Department arrived on scene, he spoke with a lady whose brother stays in there.
The abandoned building had fallen prey to a small group of transients that were staying there for shelter.
The property, which is well known to the police department, needed to make sure the man who stayed there was not inside.
He was not and has actually been in the hospital for the last several days.
No other people were believed to be in the building at the time of the fire.
Several engines arrived within minutes of the original call.
The fire was contained quickly despite having a difficult time gaining access to the front of the structure because of bars on the windows and what appeared to be an overly fortified front door.
Crews stayed around after to mop up any hot spots.
