A three-alarm fire broke out at a commercial building on 101 W. Lincoln St., near San Gorgonio Avenue Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The building is used to manufacture vinyl and plastic products.
Due to the nature of the hazardous materials inside the building that may have polluted the air, Banning High School is arranging an off-campus pick-up spot for students.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
San Gorgonio Avenue between Lincoln Street and Barbour Street, and Lincoln Street between Eighth Street to South Florida remain closed; closures will be re-evaluated once perimeter fencing is in place around the damaged property. All schools will be opened tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 7.
The Record Gazette previously did a story on Apollo Masters, the company based at that address: https://www.recordgazette.net/business/banning-company-is-recordkeeper-for-hollywood/article_d783ae6e-6bbb-5d53-9096-f2670d991367.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.