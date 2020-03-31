In a three-hour span, just eight volunteers with Kids Cures prepared 350 bags of groceries, each with a couple of boxes of 1 percent lowfat milk, apples, chicken thighs, a couple of jars of peanut butter, bags of beans, cans of beef stew, peaches and vegetable soup.
A day later, last Saturday morning, the bags were distributed to those in need.
Kids Cures, a Beaumont-based nonprofit founded by Shannon Smith, provides community health, wellness and nutrition services.
It is also a USDA partner that provides food distribution outreach every fourth Saturday morning at the Banning Community Center and the first Thursday morning of each month at the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Center in Beaumont, starting at 8 a.m. while social distancing measures are in effect; once quarantine is lifted, those start times revert back to 9 a.m.
One woman who declined to be identified had heard about the Kids Cures food outreach waited last in line for the program to start.
“It’s my first time here,” she said. And while she knew she was only receiving a bag of groceries, “It’s a big help. My husband works in restaurants, and they’re closed.”
Tonya Gullo and her sons Mykal Thuney and Dartanyan Guanari were among the volunteers unloading groceries onto pallets.
“It felt good to provide, and Kids Cures works and feeds through the heart — they truly are a blessing,” Gullo said. “People that stood in line and in their cars truly needed the help. Shannon is an inspiration to this community.”
Look for the full story in the April 3 Record Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.