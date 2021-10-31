The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved booster vaccines for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Eligible Riverside County residents can now schedule a booster shoot appointment by visiting rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine or https://myturn.ca.gov/.
You can also call the Vaccination Customer Support line at (951) 358-5000.
“This is one more important step in getting us through the pandemic,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County public health officer. “There also continues to remain opportunities for those who still need an initial dose to receive it at any of our community clinic and provider locations throughout the county.”
Last month, the federal government announced people who are immunocompromised could receive third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines six months following their second shot.
Regulators also announced that people ages 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, people 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting could get a Pfizer booster six months following their last shot.
Adults ages 18 and older who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson can get a booster of any brand two months after their initial shot.
County vaccination sites offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including the first dose, second dose, additional dose for immunocompromised, and a booster dose.
An FDA advisory panel met on Tuesday, Oct. 26, to discuss approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
Pfizer submitted data to the FDA early in October seeking emergency use authorization of the vaccine for younger children.
Currently, the vaccine is only approved for use for children ages 12 and older.
If federal authorities at the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for children, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and the California Department of Public Health would conduct their own evaluations and determine when and if providers in California, including the county, can begin to administer the vaccines.
The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is a lower dose and comes in different packaging to distinguish it from the one for people ages 12 and older.
The Pfizer vaccines already in stock cannot be used because of the different dosing amounts. Orders for the children’s vaccine may begin to arrive in counties throughout California in early November if approved.
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommendation to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.
“The recommendation to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 brings us one step closer to keeping more of our loved ones safe, achieving full family protection, and ending the wrath of this deadly virus. Research from rigorous clinical(s) trials indicate the pediatric formulation of the vaccine is safe and highly effective in this age group. Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. The vaccine has been given safely to millions of adolescents and young adults since it was authorized for ages 16 and up last December, and for ages 12 and up in May. These recommendations launch the federal review process, and CDPH will wait to see what the FDA formally authorizes, as well as what the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and what our partners in the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup recommend before administering vaccines to children ages 5-11. California will be ready to administer vaccines immediately once the review process is complete.”
According to Johns Hopkins University, Riverside County remained seventh with 371,670 cases out of the country’s 3,143 counties. San Bernardino County remained 10th and Los Angeles County has the most with more than 1 million cases.
More than 2.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Riverside County between the county operated clinics and those run by the community partners.
Editor Rachael Garcia contributed to this report.
