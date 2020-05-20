Fatal traffic collision in Banning

On May 19, around 3:43 p.m., officers from the Banning Police Department responded to the area of the 1000 block of North Sunset Ave. in Banning, in reference to a roll over traffic collision.
Upon officer’s arrival they discovered that a single vehicle had left the roadway and went down a large embankment.
The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
The driver will not be identified until the notification of next of kin.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding this case to contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
