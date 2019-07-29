Farmer Boys, the farm fresh, fast casual concept known for its award-winning food and friendly service, launched its 19th annual fundraiser supporting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital at nearly all California locations on July 23. The fundraiser will take place through September 2, and will help Children’s Hospital in funding the new Children’s Hospital tower as a part of Vision 2020 – The Campaign for a Whole Tomorrow.
Guests who donate $1 to the fundraiser will receive $1 off their next visit when they show their donation receipt to the cashier. All guests who donate to the fundraiser will have their names displayed around the restaurant on Champions for Children donation slips for the duration of the fundraising period.
Farmer Boys, with the generous support of their patrons, has raised and donated more than $869,000 to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital since first launching the fundraiser in 2000. Every dollar collected helps provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in the San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono Counties. Donations also fund research leading to innovation in youth health and wellness delivering on the promise of a healthier future today for children in the region and beyond.
