Doug Story told Beaumont’s city council at its April 5 meeting that his department is slowly beginning to see a turnaround in what has been a steep decline in ridership, as fewer riders were traveling to jobs, and COVID kept people home.
For 2022 Beaumont Transit projects an anticipated 84,316 riders will have used its services by year-end; so far year-to-date there have been 45,483.
The city hopes revenues from commuters will reach $334,115; figures through the beginning of April were at $145,778.
Beaumont reports that more than 63,000 passengers will use Beaumont Transit as a means to get around this year.
The city will hold a public hearing on its short range transit plan, a final draft of which has to be submitted to the Riverside County Transportation Commission by May 6.
Beaumont Transit receives 1.5 percent of RCTC’s funding.
Of Beaumont Transit’s operations budget for the upcoming fiscal year, $282,000 will be contributed to a larger than $2.7 million total budget, including 10.32 percent generated back from farebox recovery.
Based on what RCTC may request from the city’s contributions in good faith to raise its revenues, Beaumont Transit will likely seek a fare increase of 17 to 20 percent.
Many riders, however, will not feel the effects of increased fare prices for a couple of years.
The city will soon be promoting its free fare campaign intended for seniors, disabled riders, veterans and students, courtesy of funding from Low Carbon Transit Operation Program (LCTOP), which will help the transportation department build ridership that becomes reliant enough to eventually start paying fares whenever the free fare promotional campaign’s funding concludes.
Beaumont received a $62,000 LCTOP grant to coincide with this year’s campaign, and was approached to administer $40,000 on behalf of Banning Connect for a conjoined transportation effort between the neighboring cities.
Free fares for qualified constituents will occur between Aug. 1, 2022 through Aug. 1, 2023.
