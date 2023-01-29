When Opal Singleton-Hendershot speaks publicly, she isn’t usually talking about a cheerful subject.
As one of the region’s premier experts on human trafficking, she deals with some of the more vile people on the edge of society, who can be discovered lurking on the deep web, luring particularly young people into a world of deception, shame and sexual exploitation, performing the grunt work and dirty work of cartels and criminals who use them for financial gain.
Singelton of Riverside, a former Beaumont resident, is president and CEO of the nonprofit Million Kids, an organization dedicated to training and providing outreach for the Riverside County Anti Human Trafficking Task Force.
She was back in Beaumont Monday, Jan. 23, at Beaumont High School as part of a joint training program sponsored by the school district, Soroptimist International of Beaumont-Banning and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, extending her effort to heighten awareness of the dangers and tactics that criminals use.
January happens to be proclaimed by presidential decree as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Her efforts have been paying off, and a couple of junior high school-aged girls who listened to her speak recently helped crack a case that involved nearly 100 victims of human traffickers, simply because they paid attention to Singleton’s presentation.
“We all want to be loved and included,” Singleton said. “It’s easy for people to come online and make you believe that they care about you.”
However, “Some of these people are really scary,” but members of the county’s task force who hunts them down are true heroes, she said.
She touched upon the Winek family tragedy, in which the teenaged daughter had been catfished, or lured into an alleged online relationship, by a 28-year-old man who traveled from Virginia to Riverside just before Thanksgiving last year and murdered the victim’s family. He was discovered in an area away from the crime scene and succumbed to injuries received after initiating an officer-involved shooting. The teen, who was found accompanying him, was not harmed in the incident.
According to Singleton, cartels in Mexico and Asia have been using applications like TikTok or chatrooms in video games to recruit and lure young victims, often convincing kids that they’re interacting with a cute or hot individual and persuading them to send compromising photographs of themselves, which then can be used to blackmail them for favors or money that they don’t usually have.
Such incidents have driven a number of would-be successful young people with no history of mental illness or criminal backgrounds to commit suicide.
“Traffickers threaten and coerce victims, telling them that they will withhold” money and food, for instance, in order to get their way, Singleton said. “Online relationships are based on a fantasy: to make money quickly, or to be loved. Parents won’t win an argument with a fantasy and ‘promising’ relationships” when trying to convince their children to cut off a suspicious relationship.
She urged audience members in the high school’s performing arts center to not be “low-hanging fruit.”
“It’s up to you to decide that you’re not going to let some creep you don’t know control your life.”
The majority of victims tend to be runaways, foster children, pregnant teenagers and members of the LGBTQ community who seek affirmation.
Some risk factors to look for, according to Singleton, are: controlling and abusive relationships; presence of excess cash or jewelry; the hiding of social media or difficult to trace encrypted virtual private networks (VPNs); unexplained sleep deprivation; or contacts on a phone referring to someone as “wifey” or “daddy,” or possession of a number of “burner” (throw away) phones with temporary phone numbers. These could be warning signs that someone is involved in a human trafficking or sexploitation situation.
She explained that, if a child finds themselves in a situation where they have sent compromising material to someone, and the offender threatens to blackmail them and send it along to others unless the child follows particular orders, to alert a parent or a law enforcement agent.
“If someone tells you ‘not to tell’ anyone” about an illicit situation, seek help, Singleton said. “Never meet anyone you met on the Internet.”
She pleaded with parents to not condescend the child and yell at them, or say things like “What the hell were you thinking?”
The victim “needs your help more than ever” in that situation, she said; do not make the situation worse by adding embarrassment and shame.
Singleton-Hendershot is the author of two books on the subject, “Seduced: The Grooming of America’s Teenagers,” and “Societal Shift: A World Without Borders; A Home Without Kids.”
A documentary movie on her work, “Sextorion: The Hidden Pandemic” is among 144 Oscar contenders this year for Best Documentary Feature.
“We can fight this. Young people out here are the key,” Singleton said.
Beaumont junior Hayleigh Bracht was among those who listened to her presentation, and said in an interview, “She had a lot of stats that I didn’t know. It’s a well-known issue, but all the examples she gave from the local area were eye-opening.”
According to Bracht, “A hundred percent” of her peers were at-risk for sexploitation. “I’ve heard some crazy stories” among her peers, she said. “A lot of people don’t understand the depth” of the crisis.
Fellow junior Theo Harris echoed similar sentiments.
“What is happening is relevant: I don’t think a lot of older people are aware of what goes on,” particularly, Harris explained, because a lot of adults are not using the technology, the apps or playing video games and immersed in the electronic world as are people his age. “I think this was helpful, because a lot of them don’t really understand tech.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a member of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
