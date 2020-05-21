Excessive heat watch

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees are possible in the San Gorgonio Pass area from Monday morning through Friday evening next week (May 25-29).
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Temperatures will increase steadily Monday through Thursday, with temperatures reaching or possibly even exceeding 110 degrees in the hottest locations in the lower deserts Wednesday through Friday, with 100 or greater possible those days in the high deserts. This will be an extended hot spell which could last beyond next Friday.
