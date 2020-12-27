The traffic issues on south Highland Springs Avenue have been a point of frustration for residents of the Pass area for some time due to the lack of coordination between the three municipalities (the cities of Beaumont and Banning and Cal Trans) who operate traffic signals along the busy street.
At the Banning City Council meeting on Dec. 8, Councilwoman Mary Hamlin made a point of pulling out consent item for discussion in reference to the coordination of streetlight maintenance along Highland Springs, highlighting her concern for the project, and more specifically the signal at Highland Springs Avene and Sun Lakes Boulevard.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve tried to accomplish this,” Public Workds Director Art Vela told her. “The problem with our efforts in the past is that we didn’t have agreements such as these to memorialize those efforts.”
According to Vela, throughout time staff turnover and loss of institutional wisdom in the two cites and at Cal Trans prevented coordination between the three parties and ultimately led to the conditions that currently exist.
He said that everyone that was originally involved in traffic signal coordination efforts are no longer involved, and ultimately led to everyone losing sight of the original goal, and as coordination between the three parties gradually became convoluted, traffic complaints increased.
The purpose of the agreement is to coordinate the signals by letting the city of Beaumont take the lead for the two cities on adjustments in signal timing and the maintenance of the signals, with the costs being shared by Banning.
The agreement would also obligate Cal Trans to coordinate with Beaumont, but keep ownership and maintenance responsibilities with Cal Trans.
Councilwoman Hamlin’s concern for eastbound traffic on Sun lakes Boulevard was also addressed by Vela who said the two cities are working on an assessment for a turn signal at the intersection.
“I think this is a really good idea, and I’m sure my constituents who voted for me will be happy to hear this,” said Hamlin, whose campaign this fall included promises to address traffic issues on Highland Springs Boulevard. “Something is being done, we’re making steps in the right direction.”
Though no specific date has been set, Vela says it should be implemented within the next few months.
At its Dec. 14 city council meeting, Beaumont approved a memorandum of understanding between the three entities for six turn signals, as well as maintenance responsibilities for a 12 lights, which includes two future lights as development continues on Highland Springs Avenue.
“This is desperately needed and I’m glad we’re taking the lead on it,” said Mayor Mike Lara during his closing statement after approval of the agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.