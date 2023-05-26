Estes opens Banning freight terminal

On Tuesday, May 23, Estes Express Line cut the ribbon on its new freight terminal in Banning, which now serves as an important connection for its shipping network between Los Angeles and Phoenix.
The terminal features 133 docks on 39 acres and was designed with a focus on reducing the use of carbon fuels in the company’s freight operations. It has 60,000 square feet of dock space plus three bays for shops.
“This move takes pressure off our Riverside and San Bernardino networks and allows us to drive to Phoenix in a day,” Estes Corporate Vice President of Sales Pat Martin said of the new Banning location. “It allows us to move fast, and our customers want it fast.”
Speaking of how Banning was chosen for the new terminal District Operations Manager Chris Ronca said, “A lot of our customers are building out in this direction.”
“The proximity between Phoenix and the LA Basin allows us to run drivers in both directions, then they swap trailers and return to their home terminals,” he added. “It works well; as well as the cost of building. Building a terminal on 39 acres like this in the LA area was cost-prohibitive.”
It’s the first California terminal that Estes designed and built from the ground up, according to Ronca. Previously they purchased and renovated existing freight terminals.
“We’re putting a big focus on the environment and sustainability,” said Corporate Director of Terminal Operations Michael Brown. “We have all electric forklifts, five new electric trucks and we will be adding to that. This is kind of a pilot location to test new ways of moving freight without burning fuel.”
The terminal utilizes an all-electric fleet of forklifts with chargers and opened with five EV tractors with two chargers. Estes plans to expand the terminal’s EV tractor fleet with time and the addition of more chargers. In addition to the electric vehicles, the terminal’s state-of-the-art interior and exterior lighting uses 85 percent less electricity than conventional lighting.
According to Ronca, transitioning to electric forklifts also brings easier servicing and maintenance. Also, the vehicles, including the EV trucks, are much quieter.
“We can work a full shift, charging at break and lunch, and get full use out of them,” Brown said noting that the forklifts can be serviceably charged in about half an hour and fully charged in four hours.
The project to construct a new terminal began with Estes purchasing the land about five years ago and beginning construction in early 2021.
Estes began operations in Banning about two months ago and is currently employing 113. The terminal could grow to more than 300 employees. Banning is now one of Estes’ largest terminals in the state and one of more than 280 in North America. The next nearest terminals are in Fontana and San Bernardino.
When congratulating Estes on its new facilities prior to the ribbon cutting, Banning Councilman and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Reuben Gonzales said the city was proud to now be home to North America’s largest family-owned freight transportation company and that Estes’ use of EVs was a “giant step in the right direction.”
Richmond, Va.-based Estes was established in 1931 and has remained family run in its more than 90 years. President and COO Webb Estes is now the fourth generation Estes to lead the company.
The company also utilizes clean-burning renewable natural gas and carbon capture technology in its truck fleets.
The new terminal is at 2000 E. Barbour St., Banning.
