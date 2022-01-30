BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning’s city employees will soon receive one-time payments in addition to their pay, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, which the city procured more than $7.4 million through the act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
At the Jan. 25 Banning city council meeting, $1.3 million of that will be used to pay “premium payments” to city employees, since the city declared “All active City workers are deemed to be essential workers and eligible to receive a premium payment consistent with the CSLFRF.”
The city recognizes the efforts of employees who “maintain continuity of operations for the City’s critical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a report presented by City Manager Doug Schulze.
According to Public Works Director Art Vela, the city has 163 full-time employees who will receive $7,050 in one-time payments, and 18 part-time employees who will each receive $1,750.
The city will return to a future city council meeting with requests on how to spend the remaining $6,168,726 in CSLFRF resources.
The fiscal recovery funds approved by Congress provides state, local and tribal governments with resources to attend to four categories of aid: the public health emergency and its related economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits, and impacted industries such as hospitality and tourism; respond to workers performing essential work, and provide premium pay to eligible employees; provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior the start of the pandemic; and “to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.”
Vela clarified to the Record Gazette that the payments “are not a bonus”; rather, they are one-time “increase in pay” advance payments to essential workers.
