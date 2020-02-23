For all that former city councilman Frank Burgess has done for the city of Banning, he wouldn’t mind if they could acknowledge his investments with a little appreciation.
It could have been in the form of a refund for improving an area in the city’s redevelopment district, or it could be taking over parts of his property via eminent domain and improving it with infrastructure and utilities to enhance its value.
After all, he credits his time serving on the council as the catalyst for turning a vacant strip of land along the freeway into “restaurant row,” where fast food chains vie for business from hundreds of thousands of passing vehicles who pump sales taxes into city coffers.
He turned a former shell of a gas station that sat vacant for 15 years into a modern fuel station and convenience stop.
So when the city initially approached him to express interest in a triangular stretch of land just south of east Ramsey Street, he got excited.
In a letter from the city’s Public Works Department dated April 24, 2017 the city outlined interest in acquiring portions of two of his properties, since they were considered “a critical part of the Ramsey Street/Hathaway Intersection Improvement project.”
In the end, the city opted to forego the south property, but continued to negotiate terms for his property nearby on the north side of east Ramsey Street — along with a few other properties from different owners — to eminent domain portions of land so that the city could widen the street in order to improve traffic, put in curbs and gutters, and install water lines.
This irritated Burgess.
He was fine with the eminent domain of the northern property.
He was annoyed that the city decided to not pursue the acquisition of parts of his south property.
He seemed to be counting on the city paying for improvements to that southern patch of land that Burgess believes is large enough to accommodate a fast-food establishment.
In his mind, the city owed him at least that for initiating redevelopment in the east end of town.
While city officials would not comment on property negotiations, the fact that the city seemed to suddenly carve Burgess's south property out of their eminent domain proceedings suggests that the parties involved could not agree to favorable terms.
Burgess says that he never saw an appraisal value for his south property, and could not have negotiated a fair value.
“I have gotten a range of $2 to $6” per square foot “of possible valuation,” Burgess said.
Citing costs that would be inflated after litigation, “it makes no sense that the city of Banning can’t come to terms of the agreement on it. In Frank Burgess’s mind it’s not business, it’s personalities,” Burgess insisted.
Former council member George Moyer suspects that the city probably did offer the fair market value, as it is required to do if it plans to take over a property by eminent domain.
"If it's going to cost the city a lot more to legally fight an acquisition price that is not justifiable for taxpayers — which the city is beholden to — then it would make sense for a city to simply stop the negotiation and either find another solution, or abandon the project, because paying a higher price to a businessman hoping to gain a profit is not necessarily in the best interest of the public,” he said when reached by the Record Gazette.
That sentiment was echoed in comments by City Attorney Kevin Ennis during the council meeting.
“Based on negotiations, the city decided to exclude property on the south side,” Ennis said. “There were negotiations and discussions for what he would take the acquisitions for the north side,” but for the south property, “the numbers he requested were not acceptable to the city,” Ennis said. “There has not been an ability to reach a consensual agreement at this time,” though indicated discussions could continue.
The city acknowledged that they removed Burgess’s south property, officially because by doing so “causes the least impact to private property,” as it was not offered to the city at a price Banning could agree to, according to City Manager Doug Schulze.
Further, Schulze said, “Appraisals are exempt from disclosure,” explaining that by providing them, they become public record, risking the possibility that the city would then “have to give it to anyone, and now we open the door for speculative purchasing,” Schulze said.
Burgess told council members that Schulze had essentially warned him, “If I didn’t cooperate, the city would simply redesign” their project, “and that’s what happened,” Burgess said.
Burgess insists that the negotiation disintegration is merely the result of conflicting personalities.
Schulze confirmed that the project had been redefined, “since the city has to try to avoid and limit the scope of the project to make it the least impactful to the public.”
Burgess brought up his disappointment that, despite the city’s previous rejection of reimbursing him with redevelopment funds he believes he is entitled to, he told the council “We’re getting into personalities, and that’s fine. You have lawyers, I have lawyers. I just collected $300,000 from the FPPC in the past year because they wouldn’t listen, and another $50,000 from the hospital because they wouldn’t listen to me. I’ve supported the city of Banning more than anybody in this town … I was here when you all came and I’ll be here most likely — the Lord willing — when you all leave. It’s a shame that you want to treat a local person this way, who has put millions of dollars and people to work, and created local jobs — but all of a sudden” the plans were changed to exclude his property south of Ramsey Street, adjacent to Banning Driveline.
In addition to three other properties along the northern border of east Ramsey Street (within a stone’s throw of his south property), the city council unanimously agreed to acquire 5,692 square feet of Burgess’s property on the north side, along with a temporary construction easement of 2,575 square feet, for which the city would lease from Burgess while they worked on street and curb improvements.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.