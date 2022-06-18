A handful of patriots were on hand to witness a flag retirement ceremony hosted by the Banning-Beaumont Elks Lodge on Flag Day.
The June 14 event was held early in the afternoon with participation from Beaumont High School’s Air Force JROTC cadets.
An American flag and a POW-MIA flag were lowered as part of the ceremony, and Master Sgt. Greg Gonzales performed taps.
“We’re here to honor the country’s flag and celebrate the anniversary of its birth, and to recall the achievements attained beneath its folds. It is quite appropriate that such a service should be held.”
The program continued behind the lodge at a fire pit, where five tattered flags were lowered and burned; each time one was retired, the cadet corps gave a salute.
The lodge had three bags filled with flags waiting to be retired; five flags were selected for the ceremony.
Most of the others were made from materials and chemicals that were not safe for burning in the ceremony, and would be recycled through other means by the Boy Scouts, according to Exalted Rulter Carl Wolfram.
The exalted ruler is the equivalent to the president of the organization.
Wolfram is a past Banning mayor.
The official Elks ceremony is lengthy; Wolfram spared the handful of guests from being in the sun too long, and chose an abbreviated version.
“Let us rededicate ourselves to the flag of the United States of America, and may the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity ever increase in each of us,” he said to conclude the program.
President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Flag Day on June 14, 1916, and in 1949, Congress permanently established the date as National Flag Day; though it is not a federal holiday.
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
